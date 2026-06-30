Cooking instant noodles perfectly is key to this dish's success

Corn soup with instant noodles: A quick snack idea

By Vinita Jain 02:42 pm Jun 30, 202602:42 pm

What's the story

Combining corn soup with instant noodles makes for a quick, delicious snack. The creamy texture of corn soup goes perfectly with the chewy noodles, making for a satisfying meal option. This combination is not only easy to prepare but also provides a comforting taste that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Here's how you can make this delightful snack at home.