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How to make jewelry from baobab pods

By Simran Jeet 03:28 pm Jun 24, 202603:28 pm

What's the story

African baobab pods are becoming a popular choice for making jewelry, thanks to their unique texture and cultural significance. The pods, which are found in several parts of Africa, provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials. Using these pods, artisans can create beautiful pieces that reflect the continent's rich heritage. Here are some insights into the process and benefits of using baobab pods for jewelry making.