Infusing water with moringa leaves is another refreshing option

Transform your meals with these moringa recipes

By Vinita Jain 12:06 pm Jul 02, 202612:06 pm

What's the story

Moringa, popularly known as the "miracle tree," is taking the world by storm with its incredible nutritional benefits. Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, moringa can make your meals a lot healthier. Here are five creative ways to add moringa to your daily diet. These ideas are simple yet effective, letting you enjoy the benefits of moringa without changing your lifestyle completely.