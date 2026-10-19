How to make delicious poha at home
What's the story
Poha, a popular breakfast option in India, is a quick and easy dish prepared with flattened rice. It is light, nutritious, and can be made in a matter of minutes. With the right ingredients and method, you can make the perfect poha at home. Here are some tips to help you nail this classic dish every time.
Tip 1
Choosing the right rice
Choosing the right type of flattened rice is essential for making perfect poha.
Go for thick or medium-thick poha, as they soak up water well without getting mushy.
Thin poha can make your dish too soft and lose its texture.
Rinse the flattened rice gently under cold water until it is clean, and then drain it well before using it.
Tip 2
Perfecting the tempering technique
Tempering is the key to adding flavor to your poha.
Start by heating oil in a pan, and add mustard seeds until they crackle.
Add curry leaves, green chilies, and peanuts for additional crunch and spice.
Sauté them briefly before adding onions or other vegetables of your choice.
This step ensures that all the flavors blend perfectly.
Tip 3
Balancing spices and seasoning
Spices should be used in moderation to ensure that the taste of poha is not overpowered.
Use turmeric for color and a mild flavor, and salt according to taste. You can also add sugar to balance the flavors if you want.
Taste the mixture before serving to ensure that the seasoning is just right.
Tip 4
Garnishing for added flavor
Garnishing not only makes poha visually appealing but also adds layers of flavor.
Fresh coriander leaves give an aromatic touch when sprinkled on top just before serving.
A squeeze of lemon juice enhances freshness and acidity, balancing out other ingredients nicely, without overpowering them.