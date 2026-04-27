Have old newspapers? Try this DIY idea

Creating African-style baskets from recycled newspapers is a sustainable craft that marries creativity with environmental consciousness. Not only does this craft help reduce waste, but it also allows artisans to explore traditional African designs. By using old newspapers, artisans can craft beautiful, functional baskets while contributing to eco-friendly practices. This article explores the process and benefits of making these unique baskets.

Materials needed Gathering materials and tools To start making African-style baskets, you need to collect old newspapers, scissors, glue, and a ruler. These materials are easily available and inexpensive. The newspapers need to be cut into strips of equal width for uniformity in weaving. A sturdy base is also required to shape the basket as you go. Having these materials ready will make the crafting process smoother.

Weaving methods Weaving techniques for basket making Weaving techniques are key to making sturdy and beautiful baskets. Start by rolling newspaper strips tightly to make them strong. Then, use these rolls as you would reeds or fibers in traditional basket weaving. Overlapping the strips while weaving will add strength and texture to your basket. Experimenting with different patterns can also result in unique designs that reflect personal style.

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Design inspiration Incorporating traditional African designs Incorporating traditional African designs into your baskets can make them even more beautiful. Look at patterns like zigzags, spirals, or geometric shapes common in African art. These patterns can be created by simply changing the placement of newspaper strips while weaving. Not only does this add cultural significance to your work, but it also makes it visually appealing.

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