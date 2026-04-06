How to make your own vinegar-baking soda cleaner

Creating a powerful cleaner using vinegar and baking soda is a simple, cost-effective way to keep your home clean. Both ingredients are easily available, inexpensive, and eco-friendly. They make an excellent combination for tackling tough stains and odors without the use of harsh chemicals. Here's how you can make your own cleaner with these household staples, and keep your surfaces sparkling clean.

#1 Understanding the science behind vinegar and baking soda Vinegar is acidic, which helps break down mineral deposits and grime. Baking soda, on the other hand, is alkaline and mildly abrasive, which helps lift dirt and stains. When combined, they react to produce carbon dioxide bubbles. This reaction helps loosen dirt from surfaces. Together, they make a powerful cleaning duo that can be used in various areas of the home.

#2 How to make your cleaner To make your own cleaner, mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Shake well to combine. Then, add one tablespoon of baking soda to the mixture. Be careful while adding baking soda as it will fizz up due to the reaction with vinegar. Once settled, shake gently before use. This solution can be used on countertops, sinks, and other surfaces.

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#3 Best uses for your homemade cleaner Your homemade vinegar and baking soda cleaner is ideal for kitchen surfaces, bathroom tiles, and even windows. Spray it on the surface you want to clean, let it sit for a few minutes, and then scrub lightly with a sponge or cloth. Rinse with water for best results. This cleaner cuts through grease in kitchens, and soap scum in bathrooms, easily.

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