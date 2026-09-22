Smartphone battery draining fast? Fix it with these hacks
What's the story
Smartphone battery life can be a major concern, especially when you are on the go. One of the biggest culprits behind rapid battery drainage is background apps. These apps continue to run even when you are not using your phone, consuming power and resources. By managing these apps effectively, you can extend your phone's battery life significantly. Here are some practical tips to manage background apps and save your smartphone's battery.
Tip 1
Limit background app refresh
Most smartphones have a feature that refreshes apps in the background, keeping them updated with new content. However, this can consume a lot of battery power.
By limiting this feature to only essential apps, or turning it off altogether, you can save a lot of battery life.
Check your phone's settings to see which apps are allowed to refresh in the background, and adjust accordingly.
Tip 2
Disable unnecessary notifications
Notifications from various apps keep lighting up your screen and using up power.
By disabling unnecessary notifications, you can reduce screen time and save battery life.
Go through your app settings, and turn off notifications for apps that do not need immediate attention or updates.
Tip 3
Use Battery saver mode
Most smartphones come with a battery saver mode that limits background activity to save power.
When enabled, it restricts certain functions, like syncing and updates, until the phone is charged again.
Using this mode during low-battery situations can help extend usage time significantly by prioritizing essential functions only.
Tip 4
Uninstall unused apps
Unused apps not only take up storage space but also run processes in the background, draining your battery unnecessarily.
By uninstalling apps that you rarely use or do not need at all, you can free up resources and improve overall performance while conserving energy consumption from active processes.
Tip 5
Update apps regularly
Updating apps regularly ensures they run efficiently without consuming extra resources or power unnecessarily.
Developers frequently release updates with optimizations that reduce resource consumption over time.
Enable automatic updates through your phone's settings whenever possible.
This keeps your apps up to date without manual intervention. Outdated versions may consume more energy than necessary.