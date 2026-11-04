Gardening 101: DIY tricks to balance soil pH
What's the story
Maintaining the right pH level is essential for plants to absorb nutrients and grow well. While commercial solutions are available, DIY pH solutions can be a cost-effective and natural alternative. By using common household items, you can create solutions that help balance soil acidity or alkalinity. This article explores various DIY methods to adjust pH levels in your garden, providing practical insights for plant enthusiasts.
Tip 1
Baking soda for alkaline soil
Baking soda is another handy ingredient that can help you raise the pH of your soil.
Mix one tablespoon of baking soda in a gallon of water, and use this solution to water your plants.
This will gradually increase the alkalinity of the soil, making it suitable for plants that prefer higher pH levels.
Use this method sparingly, as too much baking soda can harm plants.
Tip 2
Vinegar as an acidifier
Vinegar is a natural acid that can help lower soil pH.
Mix one cup of vinegar with 1 gallon of water, and apply it around the base of acid-loving plants like azaleas or rhododendrons.
The acetic acid in vinegar will lower the soil's acidity over time.
However, be careful not to overuse this method, as excessive acidity can damage plant roots.
Tip 3
Epsom salt for magnesium boost
Epsom salt, which is magnesium sulfate, can also help improve nutrient absorption by adjusting soil pH levels slightly.
Dissolve two tablespoons of Epsom salt in a gallon of water, and use it as a foliar spray or soil drench.
While it does not drastically change pH, it provides magnesium that helps plants utilize existing nutrients more efficiently.
Tip 4
Coffee grounds for organic acidity
Used coffee grounds are slightly acidic and can be added directly into compost or sprinkled around plants that thrive in acidic conditions.
They slowly release nitrogen and other nutrients, while mildly lowering pH levels over time.
This organic method is ideal for gardeners looking to enrich their soil naturally, without drastic chemical alterations.