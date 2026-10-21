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How to make bead bracelets with recycled paper
Try this DIY

How to make bead bracelets with recycled paper

By Simran Jeet
Oct 21, 2026
11:16 am
What's the story

Creating Zulu bead bracelets from recycled paper is an innovative way to combine sustainability with creativity. This craft not only reduces waste but also allows you to explore traditional African art forms. By using recycled paper, you can create unique beads that reflect cultural heritage while promoting environmental conservation. The process is simple and accessible, making it a perfect project for those looking to engage in eco-friendly practices.

Materials needed

Gather your materials

To get started, collect some recycled paper, scissors, glue, and a needle or toothpick for bead-making.

Choose colorful paper to make vibrant beads. Ensure the paper is clean and free of any printing that may not blend well with your design.

These materials are easily available at home or can be bought at minimal cost from local stores.

Bead making process

Create your paper beads

Cut the recycled paper into triangular strips. The wider end will determine the bead's size.

Roll the strip tightly around a needle or toothpick, applying glue as you go to secure it.

Once rolled, slide off the bead, and let it dry completely before using it in your bracelet design.

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Pattern selection

Design your bracelet pattern

Decide on a pattern or color scheme for your bracelet using the beads you created.

You can mix different colors and sizes to create a visually appealing piece that reflects your personal style.

Consider incorporating other materials, like string or elastic thread, to add variety and texture to your design.

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Assembly tips

Assemble your bracelet

String the paper beads onto your chosen thread or string, spacing them evenly according to your selected pattern.

Tie knots between beads, if necessary, to keep them in place and prevent slipping.

Once all beads are assembled, secure the ends by tying them together firmly, without compromising comfort when worn.

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