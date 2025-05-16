What's the story

Nobel laureate and girls' education advocate, Malala Yousafzai has inspired the world with her courage and determination.

From what she reads, it seems like empowering young women through literature is her thing.

These books speak of resilience, identity, and the power of education.

They aren't just stories, but tools for empowerment, pushing girls to dream big and fight challenges.

Here are five books Malala recommends for every girl seeking inspiration.