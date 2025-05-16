Malala Yousafzai's top 5 books every girl should read
What's the story
Nobel laureate and girls' education advocate, Malala Yousafzai has inspired the world with her courage and determination.
From what she reads, it seems like empowering young women through literature is her thing.
These books speak of resilience, identity, and the power of education.
They aren't just stories, but tools for empowerment, pushing girls to dream big and fight challenges.
Here are five books Malala recommends for every girl seeking inspiration.
Personal journey
'I Am Malala' by Malala Yousafzai
I Am Malala is an autobiographical chronicle of Malala's life in Pakistan and her battle for girls' education.
The book describes her life growing in an area where girls were mostly denied the right to learn.
It emphasizes her courage to raise her voice against oppressive forces, despite staring at life-threatening challenges.
This book is a testimony of the strength of one voice to bring change.
Historical insight
'The Diary of a Young Girl' by Anne Frank
Anne Frank provides a heartbreaking insight into the life of a young Jewish girl during World War II.
Written in hiding from persecution, it details Anne's musings on identity, hope, and humanity in the face of adversity.
This classic piece of literature inspires readers to introspect on resilience and the significance of holding on to hope even in worst-case scenarios.
Global perspective
'Half the Sky' by Nicholas D. Kristof & Sheryl Wudunn
This book delves into global problems women face, from gender-based violence to lack of access to education.
Through real-life stories from across the globe, it highlights how empowering women can change societies economically and socially.
The authors focus on actionable steps one can take to support women's rights around the world.
Feminist advocacy
'We Should All Be Feminists' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's TEDx talk, this essay redefines feminism for the modern era. It blends personal anecdotes with observations on today's gender roles.
The crux of the argument is that feminism benefits all genders, not just the women. It shatters stereotypes and promotes inclusivity across different cultures around the world.
It makes a compelling case for why everyone should embrace feminist ideals. To foster equality.
Courage under oppression
'The Breadwinner' by Deborah Ellis
Set against Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, The Breadwinner revolves around Parvana—a young girl who disguises herself as a boy—to earn a living for her family after her father was arrested on political pretext.
The story is one of courage in the face of oppression, and teaches you the importance of never giving up, even when the odds seem impossible.