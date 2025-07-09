Malala recommends these books for young dreamers

From a small town in Pakistan to global recognition, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has inspired many with her story. The education advocate is known for her activism and love for books, and she believes in empowering young minds through reading. Here are Malala's recommended reads for young dreamers to fuel their passions.

Personal story 'I Am Malala' by Malala Yousafzai This is the autobiography of Malala Yousafzai. The book gives an insight into her early life, the struggles she went through to advocate for the education of girls, and how she ended up winning the Nobel Peace Prize. It is the perfect inspiration for young readers who want to learn about resilience and courage in the face of adversity.

Pursuit of dreams 'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho Paulo Coelho's 'The Alchemist' is a beautiful tale about following one's dreams, and listening to one's heart. The story follows Santiago, a shepherd boy who sets out on a quest to find treasure but ends up discovering much more on his journey. This book inspires you to follow your personal legends with conviction and faith.

Historical insight 'Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl' This diary gives an intimate peek into Anne Frank's life during one of the most tumultuous times in history as she hides with her family from persecution. Her writings capture hope, fear, and resilience in the face of dire circumstances. Young readers can discover history through Anne's eyes, while being inspired by her indomitable spirit.

Leadership lessons 'Long Walk to Freedom' by Nelson Mandela Nelson Mandela's autobiography details his journey from childhood to his battle against apartheid in South Africa, until he became the president. His story teaches priceless lessons on leadership, perseverance, and justice- qualities any aspiring leader or dreamer looking to bring a positive change in the society must possess.