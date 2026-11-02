Beautiful lakeside destinations in Malawi: A list

Lake Malawi is the country's most famous natural feature, but its less-traveled shores offer peaceful retreats.

Here, you can find secluded beaches where you can unwind in the sun or take a refreshing swim in the crystal-clear waters.

The nearby villages give you a taste of traditional Malawian life, where you can interact with locals and learn about their customs.

It's an ideal place for those who want to enjoy nature without the crowd.