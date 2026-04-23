Forget the beaches: Visit these artisan villages in Malta

Malta, a Mediterranean gem, is famous for its rich history and vibrant culture. Among its many attractions are the artisan villages, where traditional crafts come alive. These villages provide a peek into Malta's artistic heritage, with artisans still practicing age-old techniques. From pottery to glassmaking, these places are ideal for those looking to experience authentic Maltese craftsmanship. Here are five must-visit artisan villages in Malta.

#1 Mdina: The Silent City Mdina, Malta's ancient capital, is often referred to as the Silent City. The medieval town is home to a number of artisans who create intricate jewelry and glasswork. The narrow streets of Mdina are dotted with workshops where visitors can watch skilled craftsmen at work. The village also offers stunning views of Malta's countryside, making it a perfect blend of history and artistry.

#2 Ta' Qali Crafts Village: A hub of creativity Ta' Qali Crafts Village is located in an old World War II RAF base and is Malta's main center for crafts. The village is home to a number of artisans specializing in ceramics, textiles, and metalwork. Visitors can explore various shops displaying handmade products and interact with artisans who are happy to share their craft techniques.

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#3 Marsaxlokk: A fishing village with flair Marsaxlokk is a picturesque fishing village famous for its colorful luzzu boats and lively Sunday market. The village is also home to a number of artisans who create traditional Maltese lace and pottery. While strolling along the waterfront promenade, visitors can visit workshops where these crafts are made using traditional methods passed down through generations.

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#4 Rabat: A blend of history and craftsmanship Rabat, which is located next to Mdina, is a treasure trove of history and craftsmanship. The village is home to artisans who specialize in stone carving and woodwork. Rabat's rich history is reflected in its beautifully crafted items, which are inspired by Malta's cultural heritage. Visitors can explore various workshops to witness the art of these skilled craftsmen.