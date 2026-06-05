Your guide to exploring Malta's coastline

Malta's coastal tours are an amazing way to explore the island's natural beauty and rich history. The Mediterranean archipelago is famous for its stunning coastlines, crystal-clear waters, and historical landmarks. These tours give you a chance to experience Malta's unique landscape from a different perspective. Be it a history buff or a nature lover, Malta's coastal tours have something for everyone.

#1 Explore Blue Grotto's beauty The Blue Grotto is one of the most famous attractions in Malta. Situated on the southern coast, the site features a series of sea caverns with mesmerizing blue waters. The best time to visit is early in the morning, when sunlight hits the water at just the right angle, creating an enchanting display of colors. Boat trips to the grotto are available and give visitors an up-close view of this natural wonder.

#2 Discover Comino's crystal waters Comino, a tiny island between Malta and Gozo, is famous for its crystal-clear waters and stunning beaches. The most famous of them all is the Blue Lagoon, which has turquoise waters ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Ferries from Malta take you to Comino regularly, making it an accessible day trip for those looking to relax in pristine surroundings.

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#3 Visit historic Fort St. Angelo Fort St. Angelo, located in Birgu, is a historical landmark that has witnessed centuries of Maltese history. The fort offers guided tours that take you through its storied past, while providing panoramic views of Valletta and Marsamxett Harbour. Exploring this fort gives visitors an insight into Malta's strategic importance over the years.

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#4 Experience Gozo's scenic landscapes Gozo, Malta's sister island, is famous for its lush landscapes and rural charm. Visitors can explore places such as Dwejra Bay, where they can witness natural wonders like Azure Window ruins or Fungus Rock. The island is dotted with hiking trails that lead through picturesque villages and serene countryside, providing a peaceful escape from bustling city life.