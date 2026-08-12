Mangalore bajji: A spicy street breakfast you'll love
What's the story
Mangalore bajji is a popular street breakfast option from coastal Karnataka. The spicy, flavorful dish is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Made with ripe bananas coated in a spicy gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection, it is a delightful combination of textures and flavors. The dish is usually served with coconut chutney or spicy chutney, enhancing its taste further.
Ingredients
Ingredients used in Mangalore bajji
The key ingredients of Mangalore bajji include ripe bananas, gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt.
The bananas should be just ripe enough to give them a sweet flavor but firm enough to hold their shape while frying.
The batter is made by mixing gram flour and rice flour with spices to give it flavor and texture.
Preparation
Preparation method explained
To prepare Mangalore bajji, first peel the bananas and cut them into thick slices or keep them whole if small.
Prepare a thick batter using gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt.
Dip each banana piece into the batter until well-coated.
Deep-fry in hot oil until golden brown on all sides.
Serving
Serving suggestions for best experience
Mangalore bajji is best enjoyed hot and crispy straight from the frying pan.
It is usually served with coconut chutney or spicy green chutney for an added kick of flavor.
Some even like having it with a side of sambar or tomato ketchup to balance its spiciness.
Tips
Tips for making perfect Mangalore bajji at home
To get the perfect Mangalore bajji at home, make sure your oil is hot enough before frying; this will keep the batter from soaking up too much oil and make it crispy.
Do not skimp on spices in your batter, as they are key to getting the authentic taste of this dish.