How to cook mango chickpea curry perfectly 

Mango and chickpeas make a delicious combination for a curry that is both nutritious and flavorful. The sweetness of mango balances the earthy taste of chickpeas, making for an amazing dish that can be enjoyed by all. This curry is not just easy to make, but also offers a unique twist to the regular chickpea dishes. Here is how you can prepare this delightful combination.

Tip 1 Choosing the right mango Choosing the right mango is key to getting the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity in your curry. Go for ripe but firm mangoes that give slightly when pressed. Avoid overripe ones, as they may make your curry too mushy. Alphonso or Haden mangoes are great options because of their rich flavor.

Tip 2 Preparing chickpeas perfectly To get the best texture and flavor from chickpeas, soak them overnight before cooking. This will cut down the cooking time and make them softer. You can also use canned chickpeas for convenience, but make sure to rinse them well under running water to remove excess sodium.

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Tip 3 Balancing spices for flavor Spices are the heart of any curry, and this one is no different. Use cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and *garam masala* for an aromatic base. Adjust chili powder according to your heat preference. The spices should complement, not overpower, the natural sweetness of the mango.

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