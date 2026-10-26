Mango v/s papaya: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Mango and papaya are two of the most popular tropical fruits, loved for their taste and nutrition. Both fruits are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to your diet. While mangoes are often called the "king of fruits," papayas are equally nutritious in their own way. Let's take a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits to see how they compare in terms of vitamins, minerals, and health benefits.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Mangoes are a great source of vitamin C, providing around 60% of the daily recommended intake in one cup.
They also provide vitamin A, which is important for eye health.
Papayas also provide a lot of vitamin C, even more than mangoes, with about 75% of the daily intake per cup.
They also provide folate, which is important for cell function and tissue growth.
#2
Mineral richness in each fruit
Both mangoes and papayas provide important minerals, such as potassium and magnesium.
Potassium is important for heart health and blood pressure regulation.
One cup of mangoes gives around 8% of the daily value for potassium, while papayas provide about 10%.
Magnesium is also present in both fruits; however, papayas provide slightly more, with about 5% of the daily value compared to mangoes' 4%.
#3
Antioxidant properties explored
Antioxidants are important for fighting oxidative stress in the body.
Mangoes are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that converts into vitamin A. This supports immune function and skin health.
Papayas have lycopene, another powerful antioxidant, that promotes heart health by reducing cholesterol levels.
Both antioxidants contribute significantly to the overall health benefits of these fruits.
#4
Caloric content analysis
When it comes to caloric content, both mangoes and papayas make for low-calorie options that can be included in a balanced diet without adding too many calories.
A cup of sliced mangoes has around 99 calories, while the same serving size of papaya has roughly 62 calories.
This makes papayas a better option for those keeping an eye on calorie intake, but still wanting nutrition from fruits.