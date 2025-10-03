For hikers: Don't miss these stunning spots in Manipur 

Manipur , a northeastern state in India, is home to some of the most unexplored hills that make for a perfect trekker's paradise. These hidden gems are yet to be discovered by most tourists, making them an ideal spot for adventure seekers looking for solitude and natural beauty. With lush forests, diverse wildlife, and breathtaking views, these hills promise an unforgettable experience for those willing to venture off the beaten path.

Sirohi Sirohi Hills: A hidden gem Sirohi Hills is a lesser-known trekking destination in Manipur. The hills are covered with dense forests and offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Trekking here gives you a chance to witness the rich biodiversity of the region, including various species of birds and plants. The trails are relatively easy to moderate, making it accessible for both novice and experienced trekkers.

Tengnoupal Tengnoupal: Gateway to adventure Tengnoupal is another beautiful hill station in Manipur that serves as a gateway to several trekking routes. Located close to the Indo-Myanmar border, it offers stunning views of the hills and valleys below. Trekkers can explore different trails leading to nearby villages and experience local culture firsthand. The weather is pleasant throughout the year, making it an ideal spot for trekking enthusiasts.

Khongjom War Khongjom War Memorial Hill: Historical trek Khongjom War Memorial Hill is not just a trek but also a historical site. It commemorates the brave souls who fought during the Anglo-Manipuri War in 1891. The hilltop offers stunning views of the valley below and serves as a reminder of Manipur's rich history. Trekkers can explore the memorial site while enjoying nature's beauty.