Key learnings from Marie Kondo's top books

Mighty Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo has inspired millions with her decluttering and joyful living-space books. Kondo's approach, popularly known as the KonMari Method, focuses on tidying by category, not location, and keeping only the items that speak to the heart. With her books, you can learn practical steps to turn your home into a peaceful sanctuary. Here's looking at key takeaways from her books to lead a clutter-free life.

Tip 1 'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up' In The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo outlines the concept of tidying by category. She recommends starting with clothes, then moving on to books, papers, miscellaneous items, and finally sentimental items. This order helps individuals focus on less emotionally-charged items first. By following this sequence, people can gradually build decision-making skills about what truly brings them joy.

Tip 2 'Spark Joy' as a guiding principle Spark Joy is another key theme in Marie Kondo's philosophy. In her book, she explains how every item should bring out happiness when touched or seen. This principle helps individuals decide what to keep or throw away. By making joy the focus instead of utility, people can curate spaces filled with positivity and personal meaning.

Tip 3 Visualizing your ideal lifestyle Marie Kondo stresses on visualizing your ideal lifestyle before you start tidying. This means thinking about how you want your home to look and feel once it's organized. With a clear vision in mind, you're more willing to make changes that fit the way you want to live.