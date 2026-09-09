How to make crispy masala shakarpara at home
What's the story
Masala shakarpara is a popular street breakfast that combines the sweetness of sugar with the savory flavors of spices. These bite-sized snacks are made from flour, sugar, and spices, and are deep-fried until golden brown. They are not just delicious but also a quick and easy option for those on the go. Here is how you can enjoy this delightful treat.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for preparation
To prepare masala shakarpara, you will need all-purpose flour, semolina, sugar, ghee or oil, and spices like cumin powder and chili powder.
These ingredients come together to create the unique flavor profile that masala shakarpara is known for.
The use of semolina adds texture, while the spices give it a savory kick.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by mixing all-purpose flour and semolina in a bowl. Add ghee or oil, and knead into a dough.
Roll out thin sheets and cut into diamond shapes. Deep-fry until golden brown, and drain excess oil on paper towels.
Sprinkle sugar on top while still hot for sweetness.
Tips
Tips for perfect masala shakarpara
To get the perfect masala shakarpara, make sure your dough is not too soft or too hard. It should be just right to roll out easily.
Fry them on medium heat so they cook evenly without burning.
Store them in an airtight container to keep them fresh longer.
Serving suggestions
Serving suggestions and variations
Masala shakarpara can be served as an evening snack or breakfast option with tea or coffee.
For variations, try adding different spices like coriander powder or turmeric for added flavor.
You can also experiment with different shapes by cutting them into circles, squares, or diamonds.