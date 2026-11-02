Papalo: A lesser-known herb worth adding to your kitchen
What's the story
Papalo, a herb with a unique flavor, is slowly making its way into kitchens across the globe. With its bright green leaves and a taste similar to cilantro but more intense, papalo can be used in various dishes to amp up their taste. Here are five distinct papalo recipes that can add a zing to your everyday meals. They are easy to prepare and delicious!
Dish 1
Papalo-infused guacamole
Papalo-infused guacamole is a twist on the classic avocado dip.
Just mash ripe avocados with lime juice, salt, and diced tomatoes. Add finely chopped papalo leaves for an extra layer of flavor.
This dish goes well with tortilla chips or as a spread on sandwiches. The freshness of papalo complements the creaminess of avocado perfectly.
Dish 2
Spicy papalo salsa
For those who love a kick in their food, spicy papalo salsa is just the thing.
Combine diced onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro in a bowl. Add freshly chopped papalo leaves for an additional burst of flavor.
This salsa can be served with tacos or used as a topping for grilled vegetables.
Dish 3
Papalo pesto pasta
Papalo pesto pasta provides an interesting spin to the classic Italian dish.
Blend fresh basil, garlic cloves, pine nuts, olive oil, and grated cheese until smooth.
Stir in finely chopped papalo leaves to the mixture before tossing it with cooked pasta.
The vivid taste of papalo makes for an amazing contrast to the rich flavors of the pesto sauce.
Dish 4
Refreshing papalo salad
A refreshing salad with papalo is perfect for warm days.
Mix cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, and bell pepper strips in a bowl. Add shredded lettuce as a base layer.
Top it off by sprinkling generously with freshly chopped papalos before drizzling olive oil over everything lightly.
Toss gently together so all ingredients blend well, creating a colorful medley bursting full of vibrant flavors.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetable skewers with papalos
Grilled vegetable skewers are made with zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes arranged on sticks.
They are grilled over an open flame until tender and slightly crisp.
The skewers are then topped with freshly chopped papalo, a fragrant green herb known for its strong, distinctive flavor.
This simple preparation allows the natural taste of the vegetables to shine while adding a fresh, herbal touch to every bite.