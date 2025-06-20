Tips to host the perfect garden soiree

What's the story

Hosting a garden soiree can be an exciting way to soak up the sun while celebrating with your loved ones.

With increasing awareness about environmental sustainability, planning an eco-friendly affair is not just responsible, but also fulfilling.

By integrating sustainable practices, you can minimize waste and ensure a memorable experience that's in harmony with nature.

Here are five expert tips to plan an eco-friendly garden soiree that creates a positive mark on the environment.