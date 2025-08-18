5 hairstyles perfect for humid weather

Humidity can be a major challenge when it comes to maintaining hairstyles. The moisture in the air often leads to frizz and limp hair, making it difficult to keep your look intact. However, with the right techniques and styles, you can achieve hassle-free updos that withstand humid conditions. Let's check out practical insights into creating updos that are both stylish and resilient against humidity's effects.

Tip 1 Braided crown for elegance A braided crown is an excellent choice for humid weather as it keeps hair off your neck and reduces frizz. Start by parting your hair down the middle and create two braids on each side of your head. Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown and secure them with bobby pins. This style not only looks elegant but also helps manage unruly strands effectively.

Tip 2 Messy bun with volume We all know how the messy bun has been our go-to option. In humid weather, you can never go wrong with a messy bun, thanks to its carefree vibe. Just tie your hair in a high pony, twist loosely and wrap it around the base to create a bun. Pin it up with pins or an elastic band letting some strands fall for volume.

Tip 3 Sleek low ponytail Along with simplicity and sophistication, a sleek low ponytail also fights humidity-induced frizz. Apply a smoothing serum or cream and brush your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Use an elastic band to secure it tightly, ensuring smoothness throughout by running hands over any flyaways.