Get pomegranate seeds out easily with these 4 tricks
What's the story
Pomegranates are a delight, but getting those juicy seeds out can be a task. However, with the right techniques, you can make the process a lot easier. Here are some hacks that can help you extract pomegranate seeds like a pro. These methods are simple, effective, and require minimal tools. Whether you're looking to enjoy the seeds in a salad or juice, these tips will help you get the most out of this nutritious fruit.
Tip 1
Score and soak method
The score and soak method is another effective way to extract pomegranate seeds easily.
Start by scoring the pomegranate skin from top to bottom in sections, without cutting through the fruit.
Next, place the scored pomegranate in a bowl of water for about 10 minutes.
This will help separate the seeds from the pith as you gently pull apart the sections underwater, minimizing mess and maximizing yield.
Tip 2
Wooden spoon technique
The wooden spoon technique is a quick way to release pomegranate seeds.
Cut the pomegranate in half horizontally and hold one half over a bowl with the cut side facing down.
Use a wooden spoon to tap firmly on the back of the fruit. The force will dislodge most of the seeds into the bowl below, making for an easy collection process.
Tip 3
Freezing method
Freezing is an unconventional but effective way to separate pomegranate seeds.
Place whole pomegranates in the freezer for about two hours until they are slightly frozen but not solid.
Once cooled, take them out and gently press on each section with your fingers or thumbs.
This will cause cracks in both skin and membrane, allowing easy release of individual arils without much effort.
Tip 4
Knife and bowl technique
Using a knife and bowl combo makes extracting pomegranate seeds easier.
Begin by cutting off both ends of each fruit, creating a stable base.
Then, slice vertically downwards along natural ridges, creating wedge-like sections.
Carefully peel back these wedges over an empty bowl, letting arils fall freely inside.
This way, you can collect them quickly without damaging surrounding pulp or juice.