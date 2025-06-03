What's the story

Procrastination is something that we all struggle with in our day-to-day life.

The five-minute start rule serves as a practical solution to the habit by pushing people to get started with the work they would otherwise put off.

When you sit down for just five minutes of work, you can easily surpass the initial reluctance and gain momentum.

It can be used for all sorts of tasks, making it a versatile productivity/time management tool.