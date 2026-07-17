Want a stronger core? Try these 5 side planks
What's the story
The side plank is a great exercise to strengthen your core, particularly the obliques. By adding variations to the basic side plank, you can target different muscle groups and improve your balance and stability. Here are five variations of the side plank that can help you build a stronger core. Each of them has its own benefits, making them a great addition to any workout routine.
Variation 1
Star plank for added challenge
The star plank is an advanced variation that increases the difficulty by adding movement.
Start in a side plank position and extend your top leg out while raising your top arm overhead.
This engages more muscles as you maintain balance and stability.
The star plank not only strengthens the obliques but also improves coordination and balance.
Variation 2
Side plank with leg lift
Adding a leg lift to the side plank further targets the obliques and glutes.
While holding the basic side plank position, lift your top leg slowly without losing balance or form.
This variation challenges your core even more by requiring constant engagement to keep both legs steady.
Variation 3
Rotating side plank for dynamic movement
The rotating side plank adds a dynamic element to the traditional pose.
Start in a side plank position, then rotate your torso under you while extending your arm through the gap between your body and ground.
Return to the starting position, and repeat on both sides.
This movement engages multiple muscle groups, enhancing overall core strength.
Variation 4
Side plank dips for extra burn
Side plank dips add an extra burn by incorporating movement into the exercise.
From a side plank position, lower your hips toward the ground before lifting them back up again.
This controlled motion targets both the obliques and hip flexors, while improving endurance.
Variation 5
Elevated side plank for increased intensity
Elevating either foot or hand during a side plank increases intensity by adding resistance against gravity's pull.
Use a bench or step platform if elevating feet; otherwise, keep one hand elevated on an object like a block or cushion.
This variation enhances upper body strength, along with core activation.