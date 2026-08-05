Bake perfect sourdough at home with these tips
What's the story
Sourdough bread is a staple in many households, loved for its unique taste and texture. However, baking sourdough at home can be a bit tricky. But with the right techniques, you can make perfect loaves every time. Here are some practical tips to help you master the art of sourdough baking. From starter maintenance to shaping techniques, these insights will help you achieve consistent results.
Tip 1
Maintain a healthy starter
A healthy sourdough starter is the key to successful baking.
Feed your starter regularly with equal parts flour and water to keep it active.
Make sure it's bubbly and has doubled in size within four to six hours after feeding before using it in your dough.
A well-maintained starter gives the best flavor and rise to your bread.
Tip 2
Perfecting dough hydration
Hydration levels in your dough affect the texture of your bread.
A higher hydration level, around 75% or more, can make the crumb more open but harder to handle.
Start with a lower hydration level if you're new, and gradually increase as you get comfortable with handling wetter doughs.
Experimenting with hydration helps you find the balance that suits your taste.
Tip 3
Mastering shaping techniques
Shaping is crucial for getting the right structure in sourdough bread.
Use gentle hands while shaping to retain air bubbles formed during fermentation.
Practice techniques like stretch and fold or coil folding during bulk fermentation to strengthen gluten without degassing too much air from the dough.
Tip 4
Baking at optimal temperatures
The temperature at which you bake your sourdough affects its crust and oven spring.
Preheat your oven to at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232 degrees Celsius) before placing your loaf inside.
Using a Dutch oven can help trap steam, which is important for getting a crispy crust and good rise.