How to do the inchworm exercise correctly
What's the story
The inchworm exercise is a simple yet effective workout that can be done anywhere. It works on your core, shoulders, and legs, giving you a full-body workout. By mastering this exercise, you can improve your flexibility and strength without any equipment. Here is a guide on how to perform the inchworm exercise perfectly, along with tips and variations to make it more effective.
Tip 1
Proper form is key
To do the inchworm exercise correctly, begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart.
Bend at the waist and place your hands on the floor in front of you.
Walk your hands forward until you are in a plank position, keeping your body straight from head to heels.
This prevents injuries and makes the most of the exercise.
Tip 2
Engage your core
While moving into and holding the plank position, make sure your core muscles are engaged.
This not only helps you keep your balance, but also makes sure your lower back doesn't get hurt.
Tightening your abs and glutes during the movement will make your workout more effective by working these muscles harder.
Tip 3
Incorporate variations
To make the inchworm exercise more challenging, you can add variations like push-ups or knee tucks while in the plank position.
These modifications increase the intensity of the workout and target additional muscle groups.
Experimenting with different variations can help you find what works best for your fitness goals.
Tip 4
Consistency is essential
Like any other exercise, consistency is key when it comes to mastering the inchworm.
Incorporate it into your regular workout routine at least three times a week for noticeable improvements in strength and flexibility over time.
Regular practice ensures better form and increased endurance levels.