Turn your basic plank into a tougher workout
What's the story
The plank is one of the most effective exercises to build a strong core. It works multiple muscle groups at the same time, improving your strength and stability. By adding variations to your plank routine, you can target different areas of your core and keep things interesting. Here are five variations that can help you build a stronger core with the plank.
Variation 1
Side plank for oblique strength
The side plank is an amazing exercise to target the oblique muscles, which are important for rotational movements and stability.
To do this, lie on your side with your legs extended and feet stacked.
Prop yourself up on one elbow directly under your shoulder, forming a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side.
Variation 2
Plank with shoulder taps
Adding shoulder taps to your plank routine increases the difficulty by challenging your balance and coordination.
Start in a high plank position with hands under shoulders and feet hip-width apart.
While keeping hips stable, lift one hand off the ground to tap the opposite shoulder.
Alternate sides for 10 taps per side, maintaining a steady rhythm.
Variation 3
Plank jacks for cardio boost
Plank jacks add a cardio element to the traditional plank, working both the core and cardiovascular system.
Start in a high plank position.
Jump feet out wide, like jumping jacks, and back together while keeping your upper body stable.
Aim for 15 to 20 repetitions, focusing on controlled movements.
Variation 4
Plank to push-up transition
Transitioning from plank to push-up not only works the core but also strengthens the chest, arms, and shoulders.
Start in a low plank position on forearms; push up one arm at a time into a full push-up position without letting hips sag or rise too much.
Do five transitions before returning to low plank.
Variation 5
Reverse plank for lower back engagement
The reverse plank focuses on strengthening lower back muscles while also engaging glutes and hamstrings effectively.
Sit with legs extended forward, palms flat behind hips, fingers pointing toward toes.
Lift hips off the ground, creating a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this pose for 20 seconds initially, then gradually increase the duration as strength improves over time.