Want a sleek ponytail? Try these bobby pin hacks
What's the story
The sleek, polished ponytail is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion. It is elegant and can be worn for any occasion. However, achieving that perfect sleek ponytail can be a task. Using bobby pins the right way can make it easier for you to get that look. Here are some bobby pin hacks to help you achieve a flawless, sleek ponytail.
Tip 1
Secure your base with precision
Start by gathering all your hair at the desired height for your ponytail.
Use a brush to smooth out any tangles or bumps.
Once you have your hair in place, use bobby pins to secure the base of your ponytail.
Insert them horizontally across the base of the ponytail for extra hold and stability.
This trick prevents slippage and keeps your hairstyle intact throughout the day.
Tip 2
Create volume at the crown
To add volume at the crown without messing with the sleekness of your ponytail, use bobby pins strategically.
Tease a small section of hair at the crown gently, and smooth it down slightly before pinning it in place with a couple of bobby pins.
This gives you lift and keeps everything looking polished.
Tip 3
Hide elastic bands effortlessly
One of the best ways to hide elastic bands in a ponytail is by using bobby pins creatively.
Take a small section of hair from underneath your ponytail and wrap it around the elastic band tightly.
Secure this wrapped section in place with one or two bobby pins that match your hair color, so they blend seamlessly into your hairstyle.
Tip 4
Tame flyaways efficiently
Flyaways can ruin an otherwise sleek look, but they can be tamed easily with bobby pins.
Take individual strands that are out of place around your face or along the length of your ponytail, and pin them down discreetly with small-sized bobby pins where needed.
This way, they remain hidden while keeping everything neat-looking all day long.