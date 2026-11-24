How to do the sumo deadlift high pull correctly
What's the story
The sumo deadlift high pull is an exercise that combines lower body strength with upper body endurance. It is a compound movement that targets multiple muscle groups, including the legs, hips, back, and shoulders. This exercise is particularly beneficial for improving athletic performance and increasing overall power. By mastering the sumo deadlift high pull, you can enhance your fitness routine with an effective full-body workout.
#1
Understanding the sumo deadlift high pull
The sumo deadlift high pull starts with a wide stance, like the sumo squat, and a barbell on the ground.
The lifter bends at the hips and knees to grip the barbell with both hands inside their knees.
The movement involves lifting the barbell to chest level while extending hips and knees simultaneously.
This coordination of movements engages multiple muscle groups effectively.
#2
Benefits of incorporating this exercise
Incorporating the sumo deadlift high pull into your workout regimen can improve your strength and endurance.
It works on major muscle groups, such as quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, traps, and deltoids.
The exercise also improves your grip strength and core stability as you lift and pull the weight.
This makes it a great choice for anyone looking to build functional strength.
#3
Tips for proper form
To perform the sumo deadlift high pull correctly, start with feet wider than shoulder-width apart, and toes slightly pointed outwards.
Keep your back straight as you bend down to grab the barbell with an overhand grip inside your knees.
Ensure that your chest is up, and shoulders are back before initiating the lift by extending hips and knees together.
#4
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is not maintaining proper posture throughout the movement, which can lead to injury or reduced effectiveness of the exercise.
Another mistake is using too much weight too soon without mastering form first; this can compromise technique over time.
Start light until you are comfortable with each phase, before gradually increasing resistance levels accordingly.