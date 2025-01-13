Mastering color block with Yara Shahidi: A fashion guide
What's the story
Color blocking is a fun and daring fashion trend that involves combining different solid colors in one outfit.
Taking a cue from Yara Shahidi, a style-savvy actress with a knack for bold color choices, this article provides tips on how to rock color blocking like a pro.
Her classy yet vibrant fashion sense makes her the ideal inspiration for those wanting to brighten up their wardrobe.
Color theory
Choosing complementary colors
The key to nailing color block is knowing your color wheel.
Complementary colors sit across from each other on the wheel, and when used together, they provide a high contrast.
For example, blue and orange or purple and yellow are pairs that pop.
Yara frequently pairs bold colors with assurance, proving that a grasp of basic color theory can take your outfit from plain to striking.
Texture play
Mixing textures and fabrics
Mixing textures and fabrics is the key to elevating any outfit.
Take a cue from Yara Shahidi who effortlessly combines silk, wool, and denim in color-blocked ensembles for a touch of unexpected sophistication.
For example, a silk red blouse paired with wool mustard trousers maintains the vibrancy of color block while adding a layer of tactile intrigue.
Neutral grounding
Balance with neutrals
While it's fun to dive into a pool of vibrant colors, pairing them with neutrals keeps your look from getting too intense.
Yara does this brilliantly by using neutral items like white pants or black shoes to anchor her colorful outfits.
This way, the colors still pop, but they don't clash or overwhelm her overall look.
Strategic accessories
Accessorizing wisely
Accessories are key in pulling together a color-blocked outfit without adding unnecessary complexity.
Choosing minimalist accessories in neutral shades or ones that match one of the main colors of your outfit can help create a harmonious look.
For example, if you're wearing a green top and pink skirt, opting for beige shoes or a green bag would complement without taking away from the bold statement.
Bold attitude
Confidence is key
The last (but arguably most important) ingredient in mastering color block a la Yara Shahidi is confidence.
Rocking bold and contrasting colors requires a dash of fearlessness - you're bound to turn heads.
So, embrace the vibrancy with open arms and wear your rainbow-bright ensemble with pride, knowing you're channeling one of Hollywood's coolest young style icons.