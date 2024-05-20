Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook scrumptious Indian paneer tikka kebabs in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 12:36 pm May 20, 202412:36 pm

What's the story Paneer tikka kebabs are a beloved vegetarian delicacy originating from India, known for their rich flavors and aromatic spices. Traditionally cooked in a tandoor, these kebabs have found a global audience, thanks to their delicious taste and vegetarian appeal. They are perfect for gatherings or a family dinner, offering a delightful way to enjoy Indian cuisine without meat. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather 200 grams of paneer (cubed), one large bell pepper (any color, diced), one large onion (diced), one cup thick yogurt (Greek preferred), two tablespoons gram flour, one and a half teaspoons ginger-garlic paste, two teaspoons tandoori masala, one-half teaspoon turmeric powder, one teaspoon garam masala, salt to taste, and oil for brushing.

Step 1

Prepare the marinade

Start by preparing the marinade. In a bowl, mix together the yogurt, gram flour, ginger-garlic paste, tandoori masala, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt until well combined. The gram flour helps in thickening the marinade so it coats the paneer and vegetables nicely. Ensure that there are no lumps in the mixture for an even flavor distribution.

Step 2

Marinate paneer and vegetables

Add the paneer cubes, diced bell pepper, and onion to the marinade. Gently toss them until they are fully coated with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least one hour. This resting period allows the flavors to penetrate deeply into the paneer and vegetables.

Step 3

Skewering and grilling

After the marination period, begin skewering. Alternate marinated paneer cubes with sections of bell pepper and onion on each skewer. For those utilizing wooden skewers, it's important to have soaked them in water for at least 30 minutes prior to grilling. This step is crucial to prevent the skewers from burning when they are exposed to the heat of the grill.

Step 4

Cook until golden

Warm a grill pan on medium heat, lightly brushing it with oil. Arrange the skewers on the pan. Cook, turning them occasionally to ensure even cooking and to achieve a golden brown hue with charred spots on all sides. This process should take from ten to 15 minutes, depending on the heat of your grill pan or barbecue setup.