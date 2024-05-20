Next Article

Read these books

Navigate your 20s with these excellent books about personal growth

By Anujj Trehaan 12:38 pm May 20, 202412:38 pm

What's the story The journey through one's 20s is a transformative period, filled with challenges, self-discovery, and pivotal life decisions. Literature has a unique way of mirroring these experiences, offering both solace and guidance. This article explores novels that resonate with the metamorphic phase millennials find themselves in during their 20s, providing insights into adulthood, relationships, and personal growth.

Book 1

'The Defining Decade'

The Defining Decade by Meg Jay is not fiction, but a key guide for those in their 20s. Merging research with real stories, Jay argues this decade is crucial for building a rewarding future. The book challenges readers to understand the importance of their 20s and to use this time effectively. It's an insightful work urging strategic use of these transformative years.

Book 2

'Normal People'

Normal People by Sally Rooney captures the complexities of young love and evolving identities. Following Marianne and Connell as they weave in and out of each other's lives from high school through college, Rooney paints an intimate picture of how relationships shape our formative years. This novel delves into themes of intimacy, power dynamics, and the struggle to articulate one's place in the world.

Book 3

'The Alchemist'

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho is a compelling narrative that, while not exclusively for those in their 20s, deeply resonates with their search for meaning. The story follows Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd, who dreams of finding a distant treasure in Egypt. His quest reveals essential themes of destiny, dreams, and personal legend—each significant to individuals shaping their unique journeys through life.

Book 4

'Educated'

Educated by Tara Westover is a memoir rather than fiction but offers an inspiring narrative about overcoming odds that resonate deeply with anyone at crossroads or facing challenges. It recounts Westover's journey from growing up in a strict and abusive household without formal education to earning her Ph.D. from Cambridge University. Her story emphasizes resilience, the value of education, and the power of self-transformation.