Mastering suits with Tom Hiddleston
What's the story
Tom Hiddleston, with his sharp style and memorable roles in films, has established himself as a fashion inspiration, particularly in the realm of suits.
This article dives into how you can draw inspiration from Hiddleston's wardrobe to raise your own suit game to new heights.
From fit to color selection, we break down the crucial elements that define his standout style.
Fit
The importance of tailoring
The single most important takeaway from Tom Hiddleston's suit game is the power of tailoring.
A well-tailored suit is the secret weapon to elevating any outfit from ordinary to extraordinary.
It's not about spending a fortune on high-end pieces, but rather ensuring whatever you wear fits like a glove.
By spending some money on a good tailor, you can make a $100 suit look like it costs a few grand.
Color
Color coordination mastery
Hiddleston sticks to classic colors like navy, gray, and black for most of his suits, but he isn't shy about trying brighter shades for special events.
The trick is to coordinate your colors well - your shirt, tie and suit colors should all complement each other.
For example, a navy suit with a light blue shirt and a dark blue tie looks very harmonious.
Accessories
Accessorizing smartly
Unlike this guide, I won't suggest you to wear jewelry, but please do pay attention to non-jewelry accessories like ties, pocket squares, and belts.
Take a cue from Tom Hiddleston, whose choice of accessories proves you can add interest to your outfit without overpowering it.
A patterned pocket square or a standout tie? Yes, please! Who knew accessories could be conversation starters?
Shoes
Footwear choices matter
The right pair of shoes can make or break your suit game.
Tom Hiddleston opts for classic leather shoes in black or brown, coordinating them with the color of his suit for a polished finish.
For casual events, suede loafers or brogues add a relaxed yet refined touch.
This attention to footwear shows how the right choice can elevate your suit style.
Variety
Embracing different styles and cuts
Take a cue from Tom Hiddleston and don't be afraid to experiment with different suit styles and cuts.
From double-breasted jackets to slim-fit trousers, expanding your collection adds versatility and keeps your style fresh.
It ensures you're ready for any occasion, mirroring Hiddleston's effortless switch between relaxed and formal looks.
This strategy not only upgrades your wardrobe but also boosts your fashion confidence, making each outfit intriguing and unique.