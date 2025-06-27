Bored with your regular hairstyles? Try these!

Minimalist chic updos are a classic go-to hairstyle that marries elegance and simplicity. These hairstyles work for all occasions, from brunch dates to red carpet appearances, giving you a put-together look without the fuss of complicated styling. The trick to nailing a minimalist chic updo is to get the balance between simple and sophisticated right. Here are some practical tips and insights on nailing this art, making sure your hair looks effortlessly stylish.

Accessories Choosing the right hair accessories Choosing the right hair accessories is important for those minimalist chic updos. Choose simple yet elegant pieces like thin headbands, small clips, or delicate pins that match your outfit without overshadowing it. Avoid too ornate or big accessories as they will take away the minimalist vibe. A well-chosen accessory can elevate your updo by adding a subtle touch of elegance.

Sleek bun Perfecting the sleek bun The sleek bun is a classic minimalist updo that oozes sophistication. To get this look, smoothen your hair out with a fine-tooth comb and tie it in a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Twist the ponytail into a bun, and secure the same with bobby pins. Use hairspray to tame flyaways and get a polished finish.

Loose strands Embracing loose strands Incorporating loose strands into your updo adds an effortless charm while keeping it minimal. Let some strands fall naturally around your face, or pull out small sections intentionally for a relaxed vibe. This trick softens the overall look and is a perfect match for both formal and casual settings.

Braids Experimenting with braids Braids also add texture to your hair while giving you a head start at creating minimalist chic updos. Think of adding small braids to one side of your head, or weaving them into an existing bun for a more interesting take without compromising on simplicity. Braids are also the easiest to adapt according to your personal style.