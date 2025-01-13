Matching asparagus and Parmesan: 5 crisp indulgences
What's the story
Asparagus and Parmesan are a match made in heaven, their flavors complement each other beautifully.
This article explores five unique ways to combine these ingredients into delicious and easy-to-prepare dishes.
Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a fancy side dish, these pairings are sure to elevate your culinary experience.
Fries
Asparagus Parmesan fries
Turn asparagus into a crispy treat with Asparagus Parmesan Fries.
Start by coating fresh asparagus spears in a mixture of grated Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, and your choice of spices.
Then, bake them until golden brown for the perfect crunch on the outside and tenderness on the inside.
Serve these fries with a side of marinara sauce for dipping to take the flavor to the next level.
Risotto
Creamy asparagus risotto
Risotto with asparagus and Parmesan is a delicious Italian classic that's easy to make at home.
Just saute chopped asparagus in olive oil until tender, then gradually add Arborio rice and vegetable broth, stirring constantly to create a creamy risotto.
Finish by stirring in grated Parmesan cheese for a rich, savory flavor that perfectly complements the asparagus. Enjoy!
Roasted
Roasted asparagus with Parmesan crust
Looking for a simple side dish with a gourmet twist? Try roasting asparagus spears with a crust of shredded Parmesan cheese.
The intense heat of the oven caramelizes the asparagus and melts the cheese into a golden-brown, crispy layer.
A squeeze of fresh lemon juice at the end adds a burst of brightness.
Tart
Asparagus and Parmesan tart
Bake a beautiful asparagus and Parmesan tart for an elegant appetizer or light meal.
Simply press puff pastry dough into a tart pan, arrange blanched asparagus spears on top, and shower it all with a generous snowfall of grated Parmesan cheese.
Bake until the pastry is puffed and golden brown. Delish!
Salad
Shaved asparagus salad
To enjoy this classic combo in a new way, consider a shaved asparagus salad with a zesty lemon vinaigrette dressing and a hearty sprinkle of shaved Parmesan on top.
Just use a vegetable peeler to shave raw asparagus into thin ribbons, then toss it in a simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Add the shaved Parmesan just before serving to maintain its freshness.