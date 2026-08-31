How to create a bold maximalist interior
What's the story
Maximalist decor is all about bold colors, eclectic patterns, and a mix of textures that come together to create a vibrant and lively atmosphere. Unlike minimalism, which focuses on simplicity and restraint, maximalism encourages abundance and expression. This style can transform any room into a dynamic space full of personality and energy. Here are some key elements that define maximalist decor.
#1
Bold colors and patterns
Maximalist decor loves bold colors. Bright hues like fuchsia, emerald green, and cobalt blue can be used to make a statement.
Patterns are also key in this style; think florals, geometrics, or even animal prints.
Mixing different patterns together is common in maximalism, and it creates visual interest and depth in a room.
#2
Eclectic mix of textures
Texture plays an important role in maximalist design.
Mixing materials like velvet, silk, leather, and woven fabrics adds richness to the space.
Textured wallpapers or rugs can also add layers to the room's design.
The goal is to create a tactile experience that invites touch and interaction.
#3
Layered lighting options
Lighting is key in setting the mood for maximalist spaces.
Layered lighting options like chandeliers, table lamps, floor lamps, and wall sconces help in creating different ambiances throughout the day.
Using dimmers can help control the intensity of light according to the need.
#4
Statement furniture pieces
In maximalism, furniture isn't just functional, it's a statement piece.
Think bold designs with intricate details or unexpected shapes.
Mixing vintage and modern pieces adds character to the room, while keeping it cohesive through a unifying color palette or theme.
#5
Artful displays of accessories
Accessories are where maximalism really shines through its artful displays.
Collections of art pieces or decorative objects are displayed on shelves or walls without looking cluttered when arranged thoughtfully.
Using varying heights, sizes, colors, and textures ensures balance within these displays, while allowing each item its moment to shine.