How to make authentic Mediterranean dips 

Fresh herbs like parsley, mint, and dill are essential in Mediterranean dips. They add a burst of freshness and aroma that elevates the taste of the dip.

Parsley is often used in recipes like tabbouleh, while mint goes well with yogurt-based dips. Dill adds an earthy touch to various vegetable-based dips.

Using fresh herbs instead of dried ones makes a world of difference in terms of flavor.