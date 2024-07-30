In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Mediterranean delight with falafel stuffed peppers!

Make Mediterranean falafel stuffed peppers for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 03:12 pm Jul 30, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Falafel-stuffed peppers are a delightful vegetarian and eggless dish, merging Mediterranean flavors in a colorful, nutritious package. Originating from Middle Eastern cuisine, falafel has been relished for centuries for its rich spices and versatility. By stuffing it into bell peppers, we introduce a novel twist to this classic, making it an ideal meal for any gathering. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Four large bell peppers (any color), two cups cooked chickpeas, one small finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one cup chopped fresh parsley, two teaspoons ground cumin, one teaspoon ground coriander, salt and pepper to taste, olive oil for frying, and one cup cooked quinoa or rice for serving.

Step 1

Prepare the falafel mixture

In a food processor, combine cooked chickpeas, chopped onion, minced garlic, fresh parsley, ground cumin, coriander, salt and pepper. Pulse until achieving a coarse mixture that holds together when pressed. If too dry or not cohesive, add a little water or olive oil to adjust its consistency. This ensures the perfect texture for stuffing into peppers.

Step 2

Stuff the peppers

Begin by slicing the tops off the bell peppers and removing all seeds and membranes to create a hollow. Evenly fill each pepper with the falafel mixture. Then, place them upright in a baking dish lightly greased with olive oil, ensuring they are ready for baking without sticking to the dish. This method prepares the peppers for a perfect bake.

Step 3

Bake your dish

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, cover the baking dish with aluminum foil to prevent the peppers from browning too much. Bake for about 25 minutes, until the peppers are tender but still hold their shape. This ensures they are perfectly cooked through yet retain a desirable texture, ready to be enjoyed as a nutritious and flavorful meal.

Step 4

Serve your meal

Once baked, let the stuffed peppers cool slightly before serving on a bed of quinoa or rice. This addition not only enhances flavor but also ensures a meal rich in proteins and fibers. The Mediterranean falafel stuffed peppers recipe combines simple ingredients for a vibrant, satisfying dish. Enjoy this blend of flavors with family or friends at any gathering!