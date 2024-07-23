In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Persian jeweled rice pilaf at home with basmati rice, spices, nuts, and dried fruits.

Start by washing and soaking the rice, then sauté onions and spices in olive oil, add in the nuts and fruits for a delightful crunch, and finally mix in the soaked rice and let it simmer.

The result is a beautifully aromatic and colorful dish that's a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Recipe: Make delicious Persian jeweled rice pilaf at home

By Anujj Trehaan 02:42 pm Jul 23, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Persian jeweled rice pilaf, a fragrant dish from Persia, is known for its colorful appearance and mix of sweet and savory tastes, enriched with nuts and dried fruits. It's a symbol of wealth and prosperity, served during special events. This vegetarian, eggless recipe is deeply rooted in Persian culture, offering a luxurious experience at your table. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need two cups of basmati rice, four tablespoons of olive oil, one large finely sliced onion, one teaspoon of turmeric, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, one-quarter teaspoon of ground cardamom, one-third cup each of raisins and dried cranberries, one-quarter cup each of slivered almonds and pistachios, salt to taste, and four cups of water or vegetable broth.

Step 1

Preparing the rice

Start by washing the basmati rice under cold running water until the water is clear, a crucial step for removing excess starch, which is key to achieving fluffy rice. After washing, soak the rice in water for at least 30 minutes. This soaking process softens the grains, ensuring they expand beautifully without breaking during the cooking process.

Step 2

Cooking with spices

In a large skillet or saucepan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the finely sliced onions, sauteing until golden brown. Stir in turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, and a pinch of salt. These spices not only give a beautiful color but also infuse the pilaf with an aromatic flavor, enhancing its overall appeal and taste.

Step 3

Adding nuts and fruits

Into the skillet with the spiced, golden onions, add raisins, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, and pistachios. Saute for two to three minutes, allowing the nuts to lightly toast. This step enhances their flavor and adds a delightful crunch to the dish, creating a perfect contrast with the softer textures of the fruits, thus enriching the dish's complexity and appeal.

Step 4

Combining rice with aromatics

Drain the soaked rice, adding it to the skillet with spiced onions, nuts, and fruits. Mix gently, ensuring spices coat each grain. Pour in four cups of water or vegetable broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until liquid is absorbed, about 15-20 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving, melding all flavors into an exquisite dish.