In short Simplifying... In short Whip up an authentic Indian masala dosa filling with this simple recipe.

Start by sautéing mustard seeds, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves in oil, then mix in turmeric and mashed potatoes.

Simmer with a bit of water, season with salt, and voila - a savory, aromatic filling that can be stored for up to three days.

Perfect for those quick breakfasts or meal prep days! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all foodies!

Make delicious Indian masala dosa filling with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:48 pm Jul 17, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Masala dosa, a South Indian specialty, features crispy crepes with a spicy potato filling. Originating from southern India, it enjoys global popularity for its unique taste and vegetarian appeal. This dish embodies the essence of Indian spices and culinary heritage. This guide teaches you to prepare its flavorful filling, making masala dosa a favorite. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For masala dosa filling, gather two large boiled and mashed potatoes, one finely chopped onion, two chopped green chilies, one teaspoon each of mustard seeds and turmeric powder, a handful of curry leaves, salt to taste, two tablespoons oil (coconut preferred for authenticity), and half a cup of water. These ingredients create a savory and aromatic filling.

Step 1

Prepare the potato base

Start by heating oil in a pan over medium heat. Once hot, add mustard seeds and wait until they start to pop. This is crucial as it releases their flavor into the oil. Next, add chopped onions and green chilies along with curry leaves. Saute until onions turn translucent; this usually takes about three to four minutes.

Step 2

Add spices and potatoes

After the onions are cooked, add turmeric powder and then the mashed potatoes. Turmeric not only gives a beautiful color but also adds health benefits. Mix everything well to ensure the spices are evenly distributed through the potatoes, achieving a uniformly flavored filling for the masala dosa. This step is crucial for the perfect blend of flavors.

Step 3

Cook till perfection

After thoroughly mixing all the ingredients with half a cup of water to prevent the mixture from becoming too dry, cover the pan with a lid. Then, let it simmer on a low heat setting for about five minutes. This crucial step ensures that the flavors blend seamlessly, resulting in an aromatic and savory filling that's ready to enhance your dosas.

Step 4

Final touches before serving

Before removing from heat, adjust the seasoning with salt to taste. The masala dosa filling is ready! It can be used right away or stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to three days. This makes it ideal for meal prep or quick breakfasts. This recipe delivers authentic South Indian flavors simply, perfect for beginners in Indian cooking.