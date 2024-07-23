In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan twist on classic lasagna with this simple recipe.

Start by cooking lasagna noodles and preparing a filling of vegan ricotta, spinach, and seasonings.

Roll the filling in the noodles, place them in a marinara-sauce coated dish, and bake until heated through.

A sprinkle of vegan Parmesan adds the final touch to this ethical, dairy-free delight.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:32 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Italian vegan lasagna roll-ups offer a unique take on traditional lasagna. Originating from Italy, this dish is a global staple, celebrated for its layers of pasta, cheese, and sauce. This version uses plant-based alternatives, catering to vegan diets and those reducing dairy. Embrace this compassionate twist on a classic, and let's bring a piece of Italy to your table with these roll-ups.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need nine lasagna noodles, two cups of marinara sauce, one cup of vegan ricotta cheese (cashew-based works well), one cup of chopped spinach (either fresh or frozen), one tablespoon of nutritional yeast, one teaspoon of garlic powder, and one teaspoon of onion powder. Add salt and pepper to taste. Optionally, vegan parmesan cheese can be used for garnishing.

Step 1

Prepare the noodles

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Next, boil a large pot of salted water and cook the lasagna noodles as per package instructions until al dente. Avoid overcooking since they will be baked later. After cooking, drain and arrange them on a clean kitchen towel to prevent them from sticking together.

Step 2

Make the filling

While the noodles cook, prepare the filling. In a bowl, mix vegan ricotta and chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed if frozen) with nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and onion powder for flavor. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir until the mixture is even and smooth. This creates a flavorful, cheese-like filling without dairy, ready for the roll-ups.

Step 3

Assemble roll-ups

Spread two tablespoons of marinara sauce at the bottom of a baking dish to prevent sticking and add flavor. Lay one noodle flat at a time; spread an even layer of filling over each, leaving an inch at one end. Roll up each noodle from the filled end toward the empty end, ensuring the filling stays inside.

Step 4

Bake and serve

Place each noodle seam side down in the dish. Cover with remaining marinara sauce to keep pasta moist. Optionally, sprinkle vegan Parmesan on top. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes or until heated through. Let sit for five minutes before serving warm. This recipe offers a delicious, ethical take on traditional lasagna, suitable for all dietary preferences.