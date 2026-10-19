Try these chic hairstyles for medium-length twists
What's the story
Medium-length hair provides the perfect canvas to experiment with various styles, and African twists are just the thing to add some flair. These twists not only look good but also require less maintenance than other hairstyles. They can be styled in numerous ways, making them ideal for any occasion. Here are five creative ways to style medium-length African twists, each offering a unique look and feel.
Style 1
Half-up twist bun
The half-up twist bun is a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity.
For this style, take the top half of your twists and wrap them into a bun at the crown of your head.
The rest of the hair can be left down, giving you an effortless yet polished look.
This style is perfect for work or casual outings where you want to keep your hair out of your face but still look chic.
Style 2
Side-swept twists
For a more dramatic look, try side-swept twists.
Simply sweep all your twists to one side of your head, and secure them with bobby pins or a decorative clip.
This style adds volume and gives an asymmetrical touch that's perfect for evening events or special occasions.
Style 3
Twisted ponytail with beads
Adding beads to a twisted ponytail can make it much more fun and stylish.
Just gather all your twists into a low or high ponytail, and add beads along the length of some strands.
This not only adds texture but also a bit of sparkle, making it ideal for parties or casual get-togethers.
Style 4
Twisted crown braid
The twisted crown braid is a sophisticated option for those who want an intricate look without too much effort.
Start by taking small sections from the front of your head and twist them back toward the nape of your neck, securing them with pins as you go along.
This creates a braided effect around your head that looks regal, yet modern.
Style 5
Messy top knot twist
For those who prefer a laid-back vibe, the messy top knot twist is the perfect choice.
Pull all your twists into a high bun on top of your head, letting a few strands fall out naturally around your face.
This carefree style is perfect for running errands or lounging at home, while still looking effortlessly put together.