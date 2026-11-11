Medium-length hair? Give it a beautiful vintage twist
What's the story
Vintage hairstyles have a timeless charm, perfect for medium-length hair. They give a touch of elegance and sophistication to any occasion. Whether you are going for a classic look or something more adventurous, vintage hairstyles can be a fun way to change your look. Here are five vintage hairstyles that can make your medium-length hair stand out, each with its own unique flair and style.
#1
The classic bob with waves
The classic bob with waves is an iconic vintage hairstyle that never goes out of style.
This look combines the chicness of a bob cut with soft waves, giving you a sophisticated yet playful appearance.
To achieve this style, use a curling iron to create loose waves on your bobbed hair.
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep their medium-length hair manageable while adding some texture and volume.
#2
Victory rolls for volume
Victory rolls are synonymous with the 1940s and are perfect for adding volume to medium-length hair.
This hairstyle involves rolling sections of hair away from the face and securing them with bobby pins or clips.
The result is a glamorous look that adds height and drama to your overall appearance.
Victory rolls are ideal for special occasions or when you want to make a bold statement with your hairstyle.
#3
Finger waves for elegance
Finger waves are synonymous with the 1920s and are perfect for adding elegance to medium-length hair.
The technique involves shaping S-shaped waves close to the scalp using fingers and a comb.
This vintage style gives you an old Hollywood glamour look, perfect for formal events, or when you want to add sophistication to your everyday look.
#4
The Beehive for height
The beehive is a quintessential vintage hairstyle that gives you height and drama.
This voluminous updo is made by teasing the hair at the crown, smoothing it over, and securing it in place with hairspray or pins.
The beehive is perfect if you want your medium-length hair to stand out at parties or gatherings.
#5
Pin curls for definition
Pin curls are an easy way to get defined curls without using heat tools on medium-length hair.
This technique involves wrapping small sections of dampened hair around fingers or curlers, securing them with pins until they dry completely.
Pin curls give you bouncy curls that last all day long, adding texture and movement to your vintage-inspired look.