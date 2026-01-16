Interested in paper quilling? Follow these artists

Paper quilling, the art of rolling, looping, and twisting strips of paper to create intricate designs, is gaining popularity in India. The five artists featured here are not only masters of this craft but also pioneers in pushing its boundaries. Their unique styles and innovative techniques are inspiring a new generation of quillers, showcasing the versatility and beauty of this art form.

#1 Reviving traditional quilling techniques Anjali Sharma is known for her work in reviving traditional Indian quilling techniques. By incorporating age-old patterns and motifs into her work, she preserves the cultural heritage of India. Anjali's work often features intricate designs inspired by traditional textiles and architecture. This makes her a favorite among those who appreciate the fusion of old and new.

#2 Modern designs with a twist Ravi Kumar has made a name for himself with his modern take on paper quilling. His designs are characterized by bold colors and geometric patterns that challenge traditional norms. Ravi's innovative approach has earned him recognition at various national exhibitions, where he showcases the potential of paper quilling as a contemporary art form.

Advertisement

#3 Educational initiatives in quilling Pooja Desai is passionate about teaching paper quilling to others. She conducts workshops across India, where she educates participants about the basics as well as advanced techniques of this craft. Pooja's workshops are popular for their hands-on approach, allowing participants to explore their creativity while learning from an expert.

Advertisement

#4 Sustainable art practices in quilling Arjun Mehta is an advocate for sustainability in art. He uses recycled paper in his quilling projects to minimize waste and promote environmental awareness. Arjun's commitment to sustainable practices has inspired many other artists to follow suit, making it an integral part of their creative process.