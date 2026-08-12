Mesclun: The salad mix your meals need

Mesclun makes for an excellent base for salads as it contains a variety of leafy greens, such as arugula, spinach, and radicchio.

These greens are rich in vitamins A and C, iron, and calcium.

Adding mesclun to your salads not only enhances the taste but also boosts the nutritional value significantly.

You can pair it with other veggies or fruits to make a colorful and nutrient-packed meal.