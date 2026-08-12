Mesclun: The salad mix your meals need
What's the story
Mesclun, a mix of young salad greens, is the perfect choice for those looking for a healthy, refreshing meal. This versatile green mix can be used in a variety of dishes, making it a staple in many kitchens. Not only does mesclun provide a burst of flavor, but it also comes packed with nutrients that can help you maintain a balanced diet. Here's how you can use mesclun to add a healthy twist to your meals.
#1
Nutrient-rich base for salads
Mesclun makes for an excellent base for salads as it contains a variety of leafy greens, such as arugula, spinach, and radicchio.
These greens are rich in vitamins A and C, iron, and calcium.
Adding mesclun to your salads not only enhances the taste but also boosts the nutritional value significantly.
You can pair it with other veggies or fruits to make a colorful and nutrient-packed meal.
#2
Versatile ingredient in wraps
Mesclun's mild flavor makes it an ideal filling for wraps.
Be it a whole grain wrap or a lettuce leaf wrap, mesclun adds crunch without overpowering other ingredients.
It goes well with hummus or avocado spreads and can be combined with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, or bell peppers for added texture and nutrition.
#3
Flavorful addition to sandwiches
Adding mesclun to sandwiches gives an extra layer of flavor and nutrition without adding too many calories.
It goes well with different sandwich fillings, such as grilled vegetables or tofu slices.
The peppery notes of arugula in mesclun mix can even add an unexpected twist to classic sandwiches like the caprese or veggie delight.
Tip 1
Quick stir-fry option
For a quick meal option, mesclun can be tossed into stir-fries at the last minute.
Its tender leaves wilt quickly under heat but retain their nutritional benefits when cooked briefly.
Combine mesclun with other vegetables, like broccoli or snap peas, along with tofu or tempeh for a balanced dish rich in protein and vitamins.