For that effortlessly chic look, try a messy bun
What's the story
Messy bun hairstyles are the most versatile and effortless styles to sport. They are perfect for any occasion, be it a casual outing or a formal event. These hairstyles give you a chic, yet relaxed, look, making them a favorite among many. With just a few simple steps, you can achieve the perfect messy bun that suits your style and personality.
Texture selection
Choosing the right texture
The texture of your hair plays a crucial role in how well your messy bun holds up.
If you have fine hair, adding some volume with a texturizing spray or mousse can help create a fuller look.
For those with thicker hair, using less product might be ideal to avoid weighing down your locks.
Experimenting with different textures can help you find the best look for your messy bun.
Accessory tips
Accessorizing your bun
Accessories can take your messy bun to the next level.
Headbands, scarves, and decorative pins can add an element of interest and style to your hairstyle.
Choose accessories that complement your outfit and personal style without overpowering the natural simplicity of the bun.
Secure styling
Securing your bun for all-day wear
To keep your messy bun in place all day long, use bobby pins or elastics strategically.
Start by gathering all hair into a loose ponytail at the desired height on your head.
Twist this ponytail around itself to form a coil shape, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
Adjust any loose strands as needed.
Volume tips
Incorporating volume techniques
Adding volume is the key to nailing that perfect messy bun look.
Teasing sections of hair at the crown before pulling them into a ponytail adds instant lift and fullness.
Alternatively, using volumizing powder at roots gives immediate height without making hair feel sticky or weighed down.