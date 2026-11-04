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Home / News / Lifestyle News / For that effortlessly chic look, try a messy bun
For that effortlessly chic look, try a messy bun
Try a messy bun today

For that effortlessly chic look, try a messy bun

By Simran Jeet
Nov 04, 2026
04:11 pm
What's the story

Messy bun hairstyles are the most versatile and effortless styles to sport. They are perfect for any occasion, be it a casual outing or a formal event. These hairstyles give you a chic, yet relaxed, look, making them a favorite among many. With just a few simple steps, you can achieve the perfect messy bun that suits your style and personality.

Texture selection

Choosing the right texture

The texture of your hair plays a crucial role in how well your messy bun holds up.

If you have fine hair, adding some volume with a texturizing spray or mousse can help create a fuller look.

For those with thicker hair, using less product might be ideal to avoid weighing down your locks.

Experimenting with different textures can help you find the best look for your messy bun.

Accessory tips

Accessorizing your bun

Accessories can take your messy bun to the next level.

Headbands, scarves, and decorative pins can add an element of interest and style to your hairstyle.

Choose accessories that complement your outfit and personal style without overpowering the natural simplicity of the bun.

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Secure styling

Securing your bun for all-day wear

To keep your messy bun in place all day long, use bobby pins or elastics strategically.

Start by gathering all hair into a loose ponytail at the desired height on your head.

Twist this ponytail around itself to form a coil shape, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.

Adjust any loose strands as needed.

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Volume tips

Incorporating volume techniques

Adding volume is the key to nailing that perfect messy bun look.

Teasing sections of hair at the crown before pulling them into a ponytail adds instant lift and fullness.

Alternatively, using volumizing powder at roots gives immediate height without making hair feel sticky or weighed down.

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