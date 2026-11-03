Bad hair day? Try these easy messy bun styles
What's the story
The messy bun is a versatile hairstyle that can be adapted to suit different hair lengths and occasions. Whether you have short, medium, or long hair, there are various ways to style a messy bun to achieve a chic and effortless look. This article explores different messy bun styles for each hair length, providing tips on how to create them easily. Perfect for casual outings or formal events, these styles offer both practicality and elegance.
Short styles
Short hair messy bun styles
For short hair, creating a messy bun can be a bit tricky, but it is totally doable with the right techniques.
One option is to use hairpins or small elastics to gather sections of your hair into a high ponytail. Twist the ponytail around itself and secure it with pins for an instant bun.
Another trick is using volumizing products or teasing your hair at the crown before styling, giving you more grip and height.
Medium styles
Medium hair messy bun ideas
Medium-length hair gives you more room to play with when it comes to messy buns.
You can opt for half-up, half-down styles by pulling only the top section of your hair into a bun while leaving the rest down. This gives you volume and texture without having to tie all your hair up.
Alternatively, try braiding part of your ponytail before twisting it into a bun for added interest.
Long styles
Long hair messy bun techniques
Long hair gives you endless possibilities for creating stunning messy buns.
One popular technique is the sock bun method, where you roll a sock into a doughnut shape and tuck your ponytail around it for volume and shape control.
Another way is using scrunchies made from soft fabrics like velvet or silk, which add comfort while holding thick locks securely in place.
Tips & tricks
Tips for perfecting your messy bun
To get that perfect messy bun, no matter the length of your hair, you need to prep your hair with the right products.
Use texturizing sprays or sea salt sprays to add grip before styling.
Do not forget to finish off with hairspray to keep everything in place all day long.