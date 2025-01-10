Metabolic boost: HIIT vs. brisk walking benefits
A closer look at the benefits of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and brisk walking sheds light on how each activity uniquely supports metabolism and overall health.
While HIIT is characterized by short bursts of intense exercise followed by rest, brisk walking is a moderate-intensity activity.
Both offer distinct advantages, depending on your fitness goals and preferences.
Calorie burn
Accelerated calorie burn with HIIT
HIIT is known for its high calorie-burning potential.
Research indicates that 20 minutes of HIIT can burn roughly 15% more calories compared to jogging on a treadmill for the same amount of time.
This makes it a time-efficient workout choice for individuals aiming to burn the most calories in the least amount of time.
Afterburn effect
Sustained metabolic rate post-exercise
One of the biggest advantages of HIIT is the afterburn effect, or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC) in scientific terms.
This is the reason why your body keeps burning calories even when you are done with the workout.
Studies show that EPOC can persist for up to 24 hours following a HIIT session, boosting your overall metabolic rate.
Heart health
Enhancing cardiovascular health through brisk walking
Brisk walking, although less intense than high-impact activities like HIIT, is highly beneficial for heart health.
Regular brisk walks can lower blood pressure, reduce bad cholesterol levels, and decrease heart disease risk by up to 19%.
It's a low-impact, accessible form of exercise that can be easily integrated into daily routines.
Low impact
Joint-friendly option: Brisk walking
For people with joint issues or beginners aiming to establish a routine, brisk walking provides a low-impact option with the advantage of significant health benefits.
In contrast to high-impact exercises that can intensify joint discomfort or lead to injuries, walking is particularly kind to your knees and hips.
It effectively builds stamina and strength, making it a secure choice for sustaining physical fitness without the hazards of strain or injury.
Convenience factor
Flexibility and accessibility
Both HIIT and brisk walking are highly versatile and can be done anywhere - inside or outside - and don't require fancy equipment or costly gym subscriptions.
That said, brisk walking takes the gold for convenience. You can literally do it anywhere, anytime, without any special prep or needing to factor in recovery time.